Police blotter for April 14

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, March 28 to Monday, April 10:

Geoffrey Gill, 27, of 5 E. Broad St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on April 4 and charged with criminal attempt to commit second degree robbery, second degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.

Michele M. Shelbrack, 32, of 18 Westwood Terrace, Bristol, was arrested on April 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and making a restricted turn.

Denny Fernandez, 22, of 46 Westerly St., New Britain, was arrested on April 5 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility (physical injury), and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Raymond J. Jefferis, 35, of 6 Timber Trail, Wethersfield, was arrested on April 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Arthur D. Thompson, 59, of 361 Zion St., Hartford, was arrested on April 6 and charged with interfering with an officer and misuse of the emergency 911 system.

Jacob M. Matthews, 20, of 10 Maple St., No. A5, Plainville, was arrested on April 7 and charged with three counts of second degree sexual assault, fourth degree sexual assault, second degree strangulation, risk of injury to a minor, first degree reckless endangerment, first degree unlawful restraint, third degree assault, and second degree breach of peace.

Steve Gagnier, 30, of 97 South St., No. 3, Bristol, was arrested on April 9 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jason C. Turney, 39, of 151 Oakland Ave., New Britain, was arrested on April 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Robert J. Alves, 41, of 51 Ardmore Rd., W. Hartford, was arrested on April 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.