PHS class of 1967 looking to hold 50th reunion

The Plainville High School Class of 1967 is planning their 50th Class Reunion for Saturday, Sept. 9. If you are a member of the class and have not yet confirmed your address and contact information, please do so as soon as possible.

Also, the class is still looking for information on the following classmates: Robert Bloom, Maurice Chamberland, Brenda Coffin, Beth Day, Spray Harmon, Sherry Hammond, Wanda Henderson, James Hewitt, Georgia Haustrop, Ann Hutengs, Jane Kircher, Gloria Marinen, Barbara Perron, Rita Perron, Michele Roberge, Pamela Small.

Classmates and others who may have information to help locate these classmates are asked to contact the class.

Both class members and other persons can call Pat DiFrancesco Keller at 860-919-9411 or email plainville67@gmail.com.