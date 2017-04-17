Rec. Dept. offering picture IDs, pool passes for summer

The Plainville Recreation Department is issuing Picture ID’s, renewal stickers and passes for the 2017 summer season.

All Plainville Residents ages 5 and up are eligible for a picture ID pass card. Under 5 years of age, no card required. Children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by an adult to use the facility. Initial picture Pool ID Card fee is $20 per card. Proof of residency is required. Passes are issued in the Recreation Office only.

ID Cards must be renewed annually at a fee of $17 per card in the Recreation Office only. If the Recreation Department determines that a new Pool ID Card is needed, it will be the responsibility of cardholder to do so. This cost will be $17. Senior Citizens will pay a $16 fee for ID Cards and $14 for renewal (65 and over). Replacement ID Card Fee is $20 per card– issued in the Recreation Office only.

Daily pool passes for residents are available at the fee of $4 each and are limited to 10 per season per adult. Minimum age to purchase pool pass is 18 years of age and proof of residency is required. If you leave the facility, you must have your hand stamped to re-enter. Passes are available at the Pool or Recreation Office.

Pool passes are non refundable and non transferable.

Residents must show their ID Card or a pool pass to be admitted into the pool area. Rules are strictly enforced. Due to the large numbers of residents using the Berner Pool, the town is unable to grant access to this facility for groups or local organizations.

Non-residents (including children) may obtain a daily pool pass at a fee of $14 each. If you leave the facility, you must have your hand stamped, to reenter. Passes are available at the pool or the Recreation Offices. Passes purchased at the Berner Pool must be used at the time of purchase.

The Recreation Office is located at 50 Whiting St,. Office hours are Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Contact the Recreation Department at (860)747-6022 if you have any questions or concerns.