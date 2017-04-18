Obituaries: David Gooding

David Gooding, 67, of Plainville, passed away surrounded by the love of his family Friday, April 14, 2017 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Dorothy (Bentley) Gooding.

David was born in New Britain on August 13, 1949 a son of Ray Junior Gooding currently of Southington and the late Lois Ruth (Fredrickson) Gooding. In the early 1970’s David graduated with a culinary degree from E.C. Goodwin Technical School and loved to cook all of his life. For 20 years he was a trucker with Valerie Transportation and later with Red Star and was a member of the Teamsters Local #671. His claim to fame was playing guitar with the former Moonlighters night club band. Collecting coins was also a hobby of his.

Besides his wife and father, he leaves his sons, Matthew Gooding and his wife Kelly and Joshua Gooding all of Bristol; daughters Cara Gooding of Plymouth and Tamera Gooding of Boston, MA; a sister, Joann Greene of Southington; grandchildren, Cody Tetro, Casey and Caitlyn Curtis and Maeve and Eden Gooding; a niece Jamie Kablik and a nephew, Bobby Parker.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard Fowler officiating. Those in attendance are welcome to share their memories of David. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit David’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.