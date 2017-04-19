Obituaries: Teresa A. Noe

Teresa A. (Portelance) Noe, 87, of Plainville passed away Saturday April 15, 2017 at Apple Rehab of Plainville. She was the wife of the late Edward Noe with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.

Teresa was born in May of 1929 in Norwich, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alvia (Rail) Portelance and was a longtime Plainville resident. She was a 1946 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and a 1950 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford. Teresa was a Registered Nurse, having worked at St. Francis Hospital, New Britain General Hospital and the former Norwich State Hospital. Along with her husband, she retired to Deland, FL, where they lived for 15 years before returning to Plainville. Teresa enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family.

Teresa leaves her sons, Bruce Noe and Barry Noe both of Plainville and Brian Noe of Farmington and her grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Apple Rehab for the compassion and care given to Teresa.

Funeral services and burial for Teresa will be celebrated privately. The Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of condolence please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.