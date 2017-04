As the weather gets warmer and the asphalt paving season begins, residents are reminded that when looking to pave a driveway they are required to obtain a permit from the Building Department located in the Town of Plainville Municipal Center for a fee of $25.

When obtaining a driveway permit, a copy of the contractor’s license, insurance, and bond information will be required.

Contact the Building Department for a list of licensed and insured contractors at (860)793-0221 ext. 212.