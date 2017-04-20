Household hazardous waste collection happening May 6

On Saturday, May 6 a regional household hazardous waste collection day will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roadways Facility on Granger Lane.

This is the 23rd year this event is being conducted by Bristol Resource Recovery Facility Operating Committee and was created to promote increased opportunities for residents to properly dispose of their household products. Many commonly purchased household products for in home, office, yard/gardens, and workshops do have a risk with improper use and disposal.

If you have any questions, please call Public Works Administration at (860) 793-0221 ext. 208.