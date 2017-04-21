Petit to speak with constituents over pizza

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) has announced that he will be hosting a Pizza and Politics event on Monday, May 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gaffney Elementary School in the school cafeteria, 322 Slater Rd., New Britain.

The event will allow residents the opportunity to speak with their legislator and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol while enjoying pizza in a relaxed setting. Petit will discuss the issues and debates shaping the 2017 legislative session, including municipal funding and state budget issues.

The event is free and open to residents only. RSVP to (860)240-8720 to ensure guest accommodation with refreshments.

Anyone unable to attend but would like to speak with Rep. Petit regarding a legislative or local issue may call 800-842-1423.