Police blotter for April 21

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, March 28 to Monday, April 10:

Janusz Pawlowski, 47, of 94 Northampton Ln., Plainville, was arrested on April 10 for driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Frederick Schnackenberg, 63, of 44 Secret Lake Rd., Canton, was arrested on April 11 for first degree criminal mischief.

John Hemhauser, 26, of no certain address, was arrested on April 13 for fifth degree larceny, sixth degree larceny, and two counts of second degree burglary.

Joseph M. DePaolis, 50, of 17 Farmington Ave., Unit 14, Plainville, was arrested on April 15 and charged with interfering with an officer. In a second incident, he was charged with failure to respond to a violation.

Morgan E. Welz, 25, of 6 James Place, Plainville, was arrested on April 16 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.