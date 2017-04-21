Police blotter for April 21

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, March 28 to Monday, April 10:
- Janusz Pawlowski, 47, of 94 Northampton Ln., Plainville, was arrested on April 10 for driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Frederick Schnackenberg, 63, of 44 Secret Lake Rd., Canton, was arrested on April 11 for first degree criminal mischief.
- John Hemhauser, 26, of no certain address, was arrested on April 13 for fifth degree larceny, sixth degree larceny, and two counts of second degree burglary.
- Joseph M. DePaolis, 50, of 17 Farmington Ave., Unit 14, Plainville, was arrested on April 15 and charged with interfering with an officer. In a second incident, he was charged with failure to respond to a violation.
- Morgan E. Welz, 25, of 6 James Place, Plainville, was arrested on April 16 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.