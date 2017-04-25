Plainville Wind Ensemble takes stage May 7

“Day and Night: a canticle of the sun and moon” comes to Plainville on Sunday, May 7.

Conducted by Kenneth Bagley, the Plainville Wind Ensemble bursts into their spring concert season with this free, family friendly concert.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. at Plainville High School with the works of composers inspired by the natural marvels of nature, music such as Curnow’s “Canticles of the Creatures,” inspired by the writings of Saint Francis of Assisi in which he expressed his love for peace and respect for all creatures; Philip Sparke’s “Sunrise at Angel’s Gate,” which slowly reveals the melodic music of nature as it wakes to the early light of dawn; and Moussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain.”

The concert will benefit the Plainville Police Department Animal Control Unit.

Cash donations are welcome at their display table throughout the concert. The proceeds will be used for medications, veterinarian costs, and other incidentals needed to help our furry friends have a second chance for a happy, healthy life.

For more information on the band and/or concert, log onto www.plainvillewindensemble.com or visit their site on Facebook.