Preschool program expands to 5 days, full-days

The Plainville Community Preschool Program, now in its third year, will expand to a five day / full day model for the 2017-18 school year.

Currently the program serves more than 100 four year olds in seven full day sessions, Tuesday through Friday at Wheeler, Toffolon, and Linden elementary schools, which is approximately 80 percent of all incoming kindergarten students. In September 2017, the program will expand to full day, Monday through Friday.

The preschool team has also been working toward accreditation by the National Academy of Early Childhood Programs. NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous, voluntary process in which early childhood programs demonstrate that they meet the national standards of excellence in the areas of family partnerships, positive relationships with peers and adults, health, a safe physical environment, curriculum, instruction, assessment, and leadership. NAEYC accreditation ensures that programs are safe, well prepared, and intentional about ensuring children’s success. Programs that have obtained NAEYC accreditation observe higher levels of children’s readiness and success in school and beyond; increased educational attainment rates; and overall healthier lifestyles. The school district expects to have completed this process and obtain NAEYC accreditation by spring, 2018.

Plainville’s preschool program has also partnered with the University of Connecticut’s University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities to provide training and technical assistance in the implementation of the Pyramid Model for Supporting Social Emotional Competence in Young Children. This national, research-based system of social-emotional support ensures teachers create learning environments where children are engaged, they feel good about coming to school, and provides the foundation on which new learning can occur. The implementation of this model has been piloted in all three of the preschool classrooms at Linden Street School this year; the model will expand to Toffolon and Wheeler schools for the 2017-18 school year.

The goal of the district’s preschool program is to provide experiences that will allow the individual child to develop at his or her own pace in a supportive and enriching environment, explained a press release from the district. The learning opportunities are active, promote inquiry and discovery, and provide the children with foundational knowledge and understanding from which future learning can take place, the news release said. The Plainville Community Preschool Program strives towards developing readiness skills for all children as they prepare for kindergarten and beyond.

The success of the current Tuesday through Friday full day model supports the expansion of the program to five full days, running from 8:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the 2017-18 school year, said the news release. This will allow expanded enrichment opportunities for students such as field trips and extension activities. In order to continue to provide high quality programming with an expanded schedule, a nominal $100 per month fee will be charged, and a sliding fee scale will also be available.

“Our Plainville Community Preschool program provides our students with a high quality early learning experience. Students who attend our program have demonstrated a high level of readiness for Kindergarten. Expanding to a full day and full week model will further enrich the experience of our youngest learners,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett, in the press release.

For more information about the program, or to inquire about enrolling for the next school year, please contact the main office of your neighborhood school – Linden Street School at (860)793-3270, Toffolon School at (860)793-3280, or Wheeler School at (860)793-3290. You can also call the Special Education Office at (860)793-3214. The district will begin mailing enrollment documents this month.