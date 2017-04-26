Petit meets with constituents

To keep residents updated on the latest happenings at the State Capitol, State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) hosted a coffee hour at Bolo Café & Bakery in Plainville. The early morning event allowed residents the opportunity to speak with their legislator and discuss their concerns, many of whom expressed concern about funding cuts proposed in the governor’s state budget. Any resident who was unable to attend the event but would like to speak with their legislator may contact Rep. Petit at (860)240-8700.