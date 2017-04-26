Rabies clinic planned for May 6

State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) announced that a rabies vaccine clinic will be held for district residents of Plainville and New Britain on Saturday, May 6.

Sponsored by the Connecticut Humane Society, the event will be held at Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital, 137 New Britain Ave., Plainville from 10 a.m. to noon.

The cost for the vaccination will be $10, cash only. Credit/debit cards or personal checks will not be accepted.

For more information, please call Petit’s office at 800-842-1423 or email william.petit@housegop.ct.gov.