River cleanup set for May 6

The Plainville Conservation Commission will be holding its 17th annual Quinnipiac River cleanup. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. until noon. The location is in the parking lot behind the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott. Signs will be posted. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The recommendation is to dress appropriately, such as older clothes, long pants, boots, and long sleeved shirts in case of mosquitos, ticks, or poison ivy.

For students, this is a good way to get some community service hours. Past cleanups have gone a long way to helping bring back the beauty and overall health of the river, improved the water quality, and brought back wildlife both to the area and the water. All extra hands are appreciated to help maintain this ecosystem and greenway.

This event will be held rain or shine.