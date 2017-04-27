Choral society presenting best of Motown May 12-13

Motown is coming to Plainville.

“Reach Out”, “Superstition”, “Ain’’t No Mountain High Enough” and many more are included in the program to be presented by the Plainville Choral Society.

Artistic Director Thomas Buckley and the Board of Directors decided to do something different this year, according to a news release from PCS. This era of music is relatable to everyone, and the songs are certain to get people moving their feet and hopefully dancing in the aisles, said the release. The program also includes a choral arrangement of approximately 15 hits from “Motown: The Musical” featured on Broadway as arranged by Mac Huff.

Plainville Choral Society announced that this show will in part be funded by the receipt of a $750 sponsorship from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain. The grant was one of the “Community Sponsorship Awards” given to non-profit groups in the area to support the health and vitality of the Greater New Britain area.

“Seeing a live performance is a wonderful experience” said Lola Wishart, president of the choral society, according to a press release. “It’s very different from watching something on TV or listening to a CD. It’s happening right in front of you, performed by some of your friends and neighbors”. PCS is committed to bringing music and live theater to the community, said the release.

Performance dates are May 12 and 13 at the Middle School of Plainville on Northwest Drive at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased from any PCS member, on-line at pcsmusic.org, or ticket outlets at Plainville Senior Center, and Saint’s Restaurant in Southington.

For further information, call Joyce Goldberg at (860)992-4706.