‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ presented at Linden Street May 3

The Plainville Coalition for Positive Youth Development will host a workshop entitled “Parenting in the Digital Age” on Wednesday, May 3 from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Linden Street School. The program will be presented by Rich McKeon / Sophisticated Digital Solutions and will feature everything you need to know about keeping kids safe through the appropriate use of technology and social media. The workshop is for parents of children of all ages.

Please RSVP to Tina Gryguc at (860) 793-3210 ext. 206 or email at gryguct@plainvilleschools.org. Babysitting will be provided, as well as light refreshments. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.