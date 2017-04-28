Bees head to Long Island for 1st road series

NEW BRITAIN BEES (2-4) VS. LONG ISLAND DUCKS (3-4)

In 140 Characters or Less: The Bees open up their road schedule with a weekend series at Long Island! First pitch is tonight at 6:35 PM! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

Series: New Britain heads to Long Island to take on the Ducks in their first road series of the season, beginning tonight at 6:35 P.M. Game 2 will be tomorrow night at 6:35, and the series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 P.M.

The Bees: New Britain hits the road for their first road series after being swept by the Lancaster Barnstormers at home. It is the first time in Bees franchise history that the team has ever been swept at home. The Bees set a record attendance for a single game of 6,501 in game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader, and entertained a total of 9,211 fans across both games.

The Opposition: Long Island opened up their schedule on the road, and will be having their home opener against the Bees tonight. They just wrapped up a three game series against Somerset, in which the Patriots were victorious in two of the three games. On Wednesday they played a single admission doubleheader against Somerset, both games went into extra innings, and they lost both of them.

Starters:

New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (0-0, 0.00) | Long Island: RHP Keith Couch (0-0, 0.00)

Key to the Game – Flex the muscles: The Bees bats were on fire through most of the opening home stand, particularly in the opening weekend series against York. They have hit at least one home run in each of the six games so far. Craig Maddox, Jovan Rosa, and Conor Bierfeldt have each recorded several multi-hit games. Lancaster’s pitching seemed to put out the fire towards the end of the series, limiting them to only 4 runs in the doubleheader yesterday. Look for the Bees to reignite the flame in their bats, and show that they are still a force to be reckoned with on offense.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Craig Maddox and Steve Carrillo have reached base safely in all 6 games this season…Conor Bierfeldt has hit 3 home runs through 6 games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played streak for the Bees to 147…The Bees welcomed a total of 9,211 fans to New Britain Stadium across both games yesterday.