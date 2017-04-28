Chamber hands out honors at dinner

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The spirit of volunteerism lingered throughout Nuchie’s Restaurant last week, as the Plainville Chamber of Commerce honored several community members and a local business.

Last Tuesday, the Chamber hosted its 109th Annual Awards Dinner to recognize several individuals and a Plainville business.

This year, the Chamber chose two recipients for the “Employee of the Year” Award: paralegals Stephanie Gibbons and Coral Garry-Lord of Mastrianni & Seguljic Attorneys at Law.

“Stephanie and I have worked together for over ten years and have become great friends,” said Garry-Lord, who has worked at the law firm since 1999. “It’s been a blessing to work with her. We can rely on each other to ensure the law firm is running as smooth as possible.”

“We’re really good friends—we hang out all the time,” Gibbons, who began working at the law firm in September 2005.

Currently managing the firm’s family cases and administrative duties, Gary-Lord has extensive background in real estate and family law. Outside work, she volunteers at her children’s school, serves as a Sunday school teacher and is the assistant coach for her daughter’s lacrosse team.

Known as the firm’s “Go To Girl,” Gibbons assists in all matters involving the town of Plainville, manages wills, probate matters, real estate, personal injury, and collections.

Outside work, Gibbons and her husband are actively involved with serving individuals with special needs. Currently, they are in the process of getting a bill passed called “Logan’s Project,” which is named after their son.

Gibbons added how she enjoys working for a small firm.

“I work with amazing people every day,” said Gibbons, who previously worked for a larger firm in the south. “We’re all like family.”

Whether serving as an altar server at mass or visiting with residents of Apple Rehab on a regular basis, Leona Bisson is constantly on the go to serve others in a variety of ways. A longtime volunteer of Our Lady of Mercy Church who has been known to never hesitate to lend a hand, Bisson received the Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award.

Deacon Robert Berube of Our Lady of Mercy said Bisson is “remarkable in her ability to communicate with people and to recognize what it means to be homebound.”

“Leona lives her faith,” said Berube.

The mother of four children, Bisson began her volunteer work in the church by teaching religious education before getting involved with more activities over time. When her children entered college, Bisson became a Eucharistic Minister. Through that role, she has brought Communion to those who are homebound every week.

Bisson also has immersed herself in other volunteer activities, such as cooking, cleaning and shopping for those who cannot.

“You learn a lot about their life experiences—whether it was serving their country, where they grew up as children,” said Bisson.

Located on Farmington Avenue for over 50 years now, the Wheeler Regional Family YMCA received the Business of the Year Award. The Plainville Wheeler YMCA provides community resources in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“It’s really a different place,” said Wheeler Regional Family YMCA Executive Director Francine Coleman. “Some people describe it as their safe haven. Some people describe it as the one place they truly feel comfortable.”

The Y became part of the county YMCA when that entity was established in 1918. Dedicated and opened in 1964, the Y’s current building was made possible due to the generosity of Frank and Bertha Wheeler. Since then, the Y has expanded its services, as it became the first branch in the Association to offer before and after school childcare programs in 1977. Ten years later, the main building and adjacent childcare center expanded after a Metropolitan Capital Campaign.

From hosting Project Graduation for high school seniors to offering a state-licensed preschool program to helping cancer survivors through its LIVESTRONG program, the Y, which underwent another renovation and expansion in 2004, has become more than just a place for physical fitness. Today the Y serves not only Plainville, but also Avon, Bristol, Burlington, Farmington and Plymouth.

Before its staff members accepted the award, the Y displayed a slideshow to share the kind of impact the organization has made on the lives of others.

“It’s not just a gym—we build a community,” said Patrick Williams, who serves as a membership services representative at the Y.

Besides recognizing this year’s honorees, the chamber also recognized another individual who always made a presence at the annual dinner: the late State Representative Betty Boukus, who passed away last December.

In honor of the 11-term state legislator, the chamber made a $250 donation to the Plainville Community Food Pantry—one of countless local organizations that Boukus was known for supporting during her service.

“Every year, no matter how packed her schedule was…she always made a point to present these awards to deserving recipients,” said Antonella Calabrese, who serves on the chamber’s Board of Directors. “Betty did it all—she was a loving family woman and a very good friend to many people.”