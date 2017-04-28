Legislators meet with seniors

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) recently paid a visited the Plainville Senior Center and met with area seniors. The lawmakers gave a legislative update on the latest happenings at the State Capitol, including the state budget situation, said the news release from the Republicans’ office. Residents expressed concern about the possibility of increased sales and income taxes on the heels of the second largest tax increase in state history, as well as the proposed hospital tax. Any resident unable to make the event but wishing to speak with their legislators may do so by calling Rep. Petit at 800-842-1423 or Sen. Martin at 800-842-1421.