Police blotter for April 28

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, April 17 to Saturday, April 22:

Tracy L. McCrory, 46, of 17 Plum Tree Rd., Plainville, was arrested on April 17 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury, and disorderly conduct.

Fredelyn J. Jimenez, 18, of 38 Norton Pl., Plainville, was arrested on April 18 and charged with third degree assault, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.

Freilyn J. Jimenez, 18, of 38 Norton Pl., Plainville, was arrested on April 18 and charged with third degree assault, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and assault on an officer or fireman.

Rocio Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 26, of 101 Walker Rd., New Britain, was arrested on April 19 and charged with 5th degree larceny.

Jesayda Carrasquillo, 20, of 177 West St., Unit 3, Bristol, was arrested on April 22 and charged with second degree failure to appear.