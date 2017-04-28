Republicans offer state budget proposal with no new taxes

HARTFORD- State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) stood arm-in-arm with their House and Senate Republican colleagues and put forward a balanced, no tax increase budget which sets the Connecticut on a new fiscal course, reported a press release from General Assembly Republicans.

“The proposed budget comes as Connecticut stands on the brink of fiscal disaster and faces a $3 billion budget deficit that seems to grow by the day. The budget provides a blueprint to move the state away from years of tax increases and unsustainable budget that have cost Connecticut businesses and residents,” said the Republican news release.

“Given the dire fiscal situation that our state is in, I am proud to stand behind this budget, which closes the state budget deficit without raising taxes on residents and also cuts spending,” said Petit, according to the GOP press release. “This budget also restores funding for Plainville and New Britain, and rejects the governor’s proposal to pass along the $400 million in teacher’s pension costs, which ultimately would have led to increased property tax rates.”

“While other states have recovered from the 2008 recession, Connecticut’s high taxes, onerous regulations, and anti-business policies are strangling efforts to restore jobs and improve the economy,” Martin said in the press release. “This budget starts the process of reviving the state and putting it back on the path toward fiscal health by making government smaller and more cost effective.”

“Unlike the governor’s budget which raised taxes by $200 million and the legislative Democrat plan, which would raise taxes by over $400 million, the Republican plan does not raise taxes,” according to the General Assembly Republicans.

“The Republican budget spends $500 million less than the Democrats’ budget and $313 million less than the governor’s budget,” said the GOP press release.

Other budget highlights include:

Consolidations of state agencies

Eliminates funding for a University of Connecticut branch of FastTrack bus service

Eliminates taxpayer funded campaigns

Mandatory approval of labor contracts by the General Assembly

Requires $700 million in union concessions

Cancels bonding $250 million for the XL Center

Enact a constitutional Transportation Lockbox

Phases out the income tax on pensions and annuity income

Exempts Social Security from income tax for middle income seniors

According to the latest report by the Office of Fiscal Analysis, the Republicans reported, the state budget is projected to run a $1.7 billion in deficit in 2017-18, and $1.9 billion in the red in 2018-19, according to Governor Malloy, for a combined biennial shortfall of $3.6 billion.

If the April income tax estimates hold, the deficit forecast would rise to $2 billion in 2017-18 and $2.2 billion in 2018-19, which would represent a potential gap of 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively, said the Republican news release.