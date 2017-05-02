Bees aim to even series

SOMERSET PATRIOTS (7-4) VS. NEW BRITAIN BEES (4-6)

==========

In 140 Characters or Less: Jason Jarvis is on the mound for New Britain in game 2 of their series with Somerset, first pitch at 6:35 PM! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

Series: Somerset was victorious in game 1 of the series last night, 12-1. Game 2 is tonight, first pitch at 6:35 P.M. The second of three Baseball in Education Days at New Britain Stadium will be during game 3 of the series on Wednesday morning, beginning at 10:35 A.M. The series will conclude on Thursday evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Tickets: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Promotions: Every Tuesday home game is Two-Fer Tuesday! All fans can take advantage of a special buy one, get one free ticket offer when they purchase tickets online, just enter promo code “BOGO” at checkout! Tickets must be purchased on the day of the game. Limit four total tickets per transaction.

The Bees: Last night, the New Britain pitching staff had a rough outing, allowing both more than 10 runs and more than 10 hits for the first time since the final game of the season last year, on September 18th, 2016 against Somerset. Jason Jarvis will be getting his first start of the season tonight for the Bees. On the season he has pitched 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen with an ERA of 3.38, striking out 2 batters.

The Opposition: The Somerset offense was in search of a breakout game after being swept by York in their previous series, and they found it in last night’s game against the Bees. Darren Ford had 3 hits in the game, and Carlos Guzman, Olmo Rosario, and Jerry Sands each had multi-RBI performances, including a 3 run home run by Guzman in the 9th inning.

Starters:

New Britain: New Britain: Jason Jarvis (0-0, 3.38) | Somerset: Logan Darnell (0-1, 7.20)

Key to the Game – Rude welcoming: Logan Darnell, Somerset’s starting pitcher tonight, started out the season strong, not allowing any runs in 5 innings in his first game against Lancaster, but his last time out against Long Island, he gave up 8 earned runs in 5 innings off of 10 hits. Darnell is also a former New Britain Rock Cat, having spent time there from 2011 through 2013. Look for the Bees to take advantage of his previous shaky outing, getting Darnell and the Patriots into some early trouble with a rude welcoming.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Michael Crouse has hit a home run in back to back games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 150…The Bees have hit 10 home runs this season and only allowed 5 by their opponents…Craig Maddox’s on base streak has been snapped at 9 games…pitcher Mike Lee made his 2017 Bees debut last night.