Sen. Martin meets with homebuilders group

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) recently met with members of the Homebuilders & Remodelers Association on Connecticut to discuss taxes, the economy, and its impact on the construction industry.

“It’s important to bring small business owners like these to the capitol to tell legislators how our actions impact their businesses and employees,” Martin said, according to a press release from Senate Republicans. “It’s also important for legislators to see that not all business owners are million dollar CEOs. They can’t afford more tax increases”

The press release said Martin encouraged Homebuilders’ members to make more trips to the capitol to advocate for the changes that will help them grow and be able to hire more workers.

“Other groups are up here advocating for higher taxes and policies that could hurt business,” he said, the news release reported. “We need to make sure we are hearing from people on the other side of these issues. Otherwise, lawmakers are only hearing one side of the story.”

The release reported Martin said he looks forward to continuing conversations with members of the Homebuilders and other small business owners.

Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.