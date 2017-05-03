Miscellaneous listings, starting May 5

FRIDAY, MAY 5

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Sheraton Hotel, 100 Capital Boulevard, Rocky Hill. (860) 517-9886.

MAY 5-6

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church, Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 admission charge on Friday only.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL ANNUAL AUCTION. 6 p.m. Sit-down dinner, music, mystery gifts, silent auction. Live auction presented by professional auctioneer Lucas Hunt. DoubleTree by Hilton, Bristol. $60 per person. Spchs.com/foreverfalcons.

PLAINVILLE

RABIES VACCINE CLINIC. 10 a.m. to noon. Dogs must be on leashes, cats in carriers. Right to refuse pregnant, aggressive or sick pets. Pet owners seeking a three-year vaccine must bring proof of valid rabies certificate. Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital, 137 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $10 cash only. CTHumane.org

OTHER

THE ZUKOWSKI FAMILY FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER. In partnership with the Terryville Rotary Club. Benefit for the fuel assistance program. 5 to 9 p.m. Door prizes, raffles, live auction. Tickets available at Sunrise Deli and Catering, 92 Main St., Terryville, at the door, or by calling (860) 863-7203.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

OTHER

PAINT NIGHT. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wolcott Grange, 313 Boundline Rd., Wolcott. $25. BYOB. Kmowad25@aol.com

TUESDAY, MAY 9

BRISTOL

‘A NIGHT FOR OUR STARS TO SHINE.’ Celebration of BARC’s 60th anniversary. 5:30 p.m., check-in. 6 p.m., speaker, 6:30 p.m., dinner. 8:15 p.m., dancing. With WFSB personality Scott Haney. Tea cup raffle, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, dinner, a keynote guest speaker and dancing. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. (860) 582-9102. BristolARC.org

THURSDAY, MAY 11

BRISTOL

‘LION.’ 1 p.m. Award-winning movie. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

DINNER DANCE. Benefit for Bristol Eastern High School 2017 Safe Graduation. Entertainment, the Beaudoin Brothers. Pasta buffet, cash bar, raffle prizes. Nuchies, Central Street, Bristol. Advanced registration required. Bristol Eastern High School c/o BEHS Safe Grad, 632 King St., Bristol. behssafegrad@gmail.com

ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LETTER CARRIERS. Leave non-perishable food items at your mail receptacle. Letter carriers will collect when mail is delivered. All donations say in community for local pantries. Many pantry shelves are depleted this time of year.

OTHER

SINGLES MINIATURE GOLF. Held by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Safari Golf, 2340 Wilbur Cross Highway, Berlin. Play for fun. Enjoy refreshments after. $8. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

THE GREATER BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER. 5 p.m. Honoring the men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or military academics. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. $25 in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860) 280-1781.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY THOMAS MAYER OF SOUTHINGTON. ‘Florida Scenes.’ Retired public school art teacher. The Gallery at The Orchads, Community Room on the second floor, at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.