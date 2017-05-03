Music listings, starting May 5

FRIDAY, MAY 5

BRISTOL

ANDREW MCKNIGHT. 7:30 p.m. Singer/ songwriter with Forestville family roots. Evening of unity filled with stories and songs to help audience remember the things that make America great. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church, 90 Church St., Bristol. $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. (860) 582-1061.

SPIRIT SHAKER. Legends, Pine Street, Bristol.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE PRESENTS ‘SUNDAY AT THE POPS.’ 4 p.m. Under the direction of Richard Theriault. Special guests, the Immanuel Lutheran School children’s choir directed by George Tavernier, which will sing “Dry Your Tears Afrika” by John Williams. James Santucci, featured soloist, performs the third movement of the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto. Musical selections from “Bond… James Bond,” music from “My Fair Lady,” and selection from Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Patriotic salute to men and women in armed forces. Also, play “Name That Tune.” Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., Bristol. Free but donations appreciated accepted. (860) 965-7178.

PLAINVILLE

‘DAY AND NIGHT: A CANTICLE OF THE SUN AND MOON.’ A concert by the Plainville Wind Ensemble. 2 p.m. Plainville High School Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Free. But donations accepted to benefit the Plainville Police Department Animal Control Unit. www.Plainvillewindensemble.com