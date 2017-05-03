Support group listings, starting May 5

TUESDAY, MAY 9

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For families and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or related memory disorder. Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. (860) 276-1020.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southignton in the Anna Fanelli Room. RSVP. (860) 378-1278.

NOW thru MAY 30

BRISTOL

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP. 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays till May 30. Open to all experiencing grief due to the loss of a loved one. St. Stanislaus Church, Bartlewski Center, 510 West St., Bristol. Register. (860) 801-1856.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.

BRISTOL MS SUPPORT GROUP. 2 to 2:30 p.m. on first Tuesday of the month. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. (860) 478-9429, (860) 769-7051.

PLAINVILLE

HIV SUPPORT GROUP. 5 p.m. on third Friday of the month. St. Philip House, 80 Broad St., Plainville. In the sunroom at the back of the building. Light supper provided. (860) 793-2221.

PLAINVILLE MS SUPPORT GROUP. 7 to 9 p.m., the third Monday of every month. Wheeler Clinic, 91 Northwest Dr., Plainville. (860) 793-9272. CTFightsMS.org