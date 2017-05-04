Pats and Bees wrap up 4 game series

SOMERSET PATRIOTS (9-4) VS. NEW BRITAIN BEES (4-8)

In 140 Characters or Less: New Britain looks to avoid a 4 game sweep by Somerset in this evening’s series finale, first pitch at 6:35 PM! #NewBritainVsEverybody

Series: Somerset currently leads the series three games to none, earning victories by scores of 12-1, 5-3, and 5-1 in games 1, 2, and 3, respectively. The series concludes tonight with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Promotions: Every Thursday game at New Britain Stadium is Thirsty Thursday! All fans in attendance over 21 years of age can enjoy half priced domestic draft beer located at every concession stand!

The Bees: New Britain hosted the second of three Baseball in Education Days yesterday, and Jonathan Pettibone shined on the mound. He tossed 5 scoreless innings, only giving up 2 hits. The Bees offense was limited to just 1 run, an RBI single by Jon Griffin in the 7th inning to score Craig Maddox.

The Opposition: Somerset’s offense was quiet until the later stages of the game, beginning in the 7th inning whenever they tallied 4 runs, led by a 3 run double from Olmo Rosario. Starting pitcher Mitch Atkins struck out 9 Bees hitters, a season high in that category by any single Bees opponent.

New Britain: Brian Dupra (2-0, 2.70) | Somerset: Aaron Laffey (1-1, 2.70)

Key to the Game – On your toes: The Patriots came into this series against New Britain on a 4 game losing skid which was snapped with a 12-1 game 1 victory. Since they’ve earned wins in the other two games and the series overall, a sense of comfort may be back within their routine entering the final game. Look for the Bees to make use of several different tactics to catch Somerset by surprise, such as more aggression on the base paths or extra discipline at the plate to get the Patriots out of their comfort zone, and keep them on their toes.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 10:20 A.M.

Bees Buzz: Jonathan Pettibone now has 13 1/3 scoreless innings on the season, passing Matt Larkins of Long Island for most innings with a 0.00 ERA…James Skelton tallied his team leading 4th stolen base in the 6th inning of yesterday’s game…Pettibone struck out 6 Somerset batters yesterday, the most by any Bees pitcher this season in a single game…New Britain has not won a game scheduled on a weekday, they are 4-0 on weekend games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 152 yesterday.