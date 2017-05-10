Music listings, starting May 12

FRIDAY, MAY 12

OTHER

SPIRIT SHAKER. Brickhouse Bar and Grill, 80 Market Square, Newington.

MAY 12-13

PLAINVILLE

MOTOWN IS COMING TO PLAINVILLE. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Plainville Choral Society. 15 hits from “Motown: The Musical.” Middle School of Plainville, Northwest Drive, Plainville. Tickets at pcsmusic.org, Plainville Senior Center, and Saint’s Restaurant, Southington. (860) 992-4706.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHORALE SPRING CONCERT. 7 p.m. Featuring songs from Simon and Garfunkel, Aaron Copeland, John Rutter, Mark Hayes, and Irving Berlin. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol. Tickets at Michael’s Jewelers-Bristol Commons, Shannon’s Jewelers, Simply Hair, members of the choral society. BristolChorale.org

OTHER

THE NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. 7:30 p.m. Music of Mozart and Martinu. Waterbury Chorale will be special guest. Also Connecticut soloists soprano Lisabeth Miller, alto Caroline O’Dwyer, tenor Matthew Surapine, and bass Chai-lun Yueh. Trinity Episcopal Church, 220 Prospect St., Torrington. $20 for adults. $10 for students. Tickets at door or at www.NutmegSymphony.org