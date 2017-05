Senior listings, starting May 12

SATURDAY, MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and assisted living community. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY AGING: A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO LIFE. 1:30 a.m. Held by Southington Care Center. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

MAHJONG PLAYERS WELCOME. Play with residents. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Provided by licensed physical therapists. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Appointments required. (860) 378-1234.