Take a ‘Mother’s Appreciation Walk’ June 4

The Plainville Southington Health District invites all mothers, women, children and families to join them in a “Mother’s Appreciation Walk” on Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m. (rain or shine). The walk will take place on the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in Southington. Parking is available at the Southington Municipal Center.

“This walk allows mothers the chance to take time out of their day to care for themselves,” said Shane Lockwood, PSHD Director of Health in a press release. “It’s a great opportunity to get outside and to be active. We welcome all mothers, women, children and families regardless of activity levels. There is a walk for everyone.”

Lockwood said, “Let’s keep our mother’s healthy and encourage them to be physically active.”

For more information on this event, contact PSHD at 860-276-6275.