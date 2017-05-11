Griffin tallies 100th career double

BATTLE OF THE BUGS ENDS WITH 5-1 SUGAR LAND VICTORY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin gets his 100th career double, but Bees fall to Skeeters 5-1. Bees back home tomorrow to host Long Island! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: New Britain had an early 1-0 lead, and the Sugar Land offense sent 7 batters to the plate in the bottom of the 3rd inning resulting in 2 runs coming home via a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly by Jeremy Barfield. The Skeeters would hold the lead from that point of the game onward, adding 3 more runs to it to reach the 5-1 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Drabek (1-2) | L: Anthony Marzi (1-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Kyle Drabek (Sugar Land) – 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 6 K | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 1-4, 2B, 100th career double

Next Game: Thursday, May 11th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Long Island Ducks (9-11) vs. New Britain Bees (5-14)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Eric Fornataro (0-1, 6.75) | Long Island: John Brownell (1-0, 3.00)

Promotions – Every Thursday home game for the Bees is Thirsty Thursday! All fans in attendance over 21 years of age can enjoy domestic draft beer at half price located at every concession stand!

Tickets: CLICK HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Jon Griffin tallied his 100th career double in the 2nd inning of the game…The Bees have scored first in 3 straight games…With 4 2/3 innings pitched in this game, Anthony Marzi has passed 100 total innings pitched in his career…Jake McGuiggan has reached base safely in 9 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 159, and overall consecutive games played streak to 182.