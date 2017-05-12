Norton Place Ext. eyed for dog park

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The town of Plainville has found an ideal location for its future dog park.

After reviewing a handful of town-owned sites, the Dog Park Committee recently selected the end of Norton Place Extension as a proposed location. Committee members, including chairman Dan Cielieski, along with town staff, recently conducted a field review of the site, which provided several key amenities for the dog park—from sufficient parking and open space to water to shade.

“There seemed to be plenty of parking there, so we didn’t think we needed any parking expansions. There was a fire hydrant there,” said Cielieski, adding that the land seemed to appear dry. “The trees existing there…would be fine in the dog park. People can have some park benches underneath there.”

“That site is definitely doable for what we would need in our new dog park facility,” added Recreation Director Colin Regan who has assisted the committee during the process. “It’s fairly open. It doesn’t look like there would be much site work done to accommodate the new facility. It has water…and it has parking.”

Another advantage of the site is its remoteness, which Cielieski said also can raise concerns, however.

“We don’t have a lot of people around us. It’s not going to affect people as far as barking,” said Cielieski, who planned to discuss the proposed site with other committee members this past Tuesday (May 10). “On the other hand, people might not feel comfortable going down there by themselves.”

Formed over a year ago as a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the dog park committee reviewed a variety of town sites, including Norton Park, Paderewski Park, Diamond Avenue and Robert Street Extension.

Although they initially thought that Norton Park’s brown picnic area would be the best site, safety concerns ultimately ruled out that location.

“There was a fear that the dogs would get lose,” said Cielieski.

“It would be one more activity that would be placed in a facility that is quite heavily used—and it’s probably going to be even more heavily used now, since we’re in the process of completing the new playground area,” said Regan, adding how he would like to see a dog park come to Plainville.

Throughout the process, the committee also visited and studied dog parks in other communities, including some that established a non-profit organization.

“They went out and got people to fundraise, and bought land to develop into a dog park,” said Cielieski. “Other towns have plenty of land.”

Moving forward, Cielieski said the plan is to clean out the area of the site, so the parameters of the dog park can be better defined. He also noted the possibility of creating a site map that would assist gathering feedback from residents and dog owners.

To date, roughly 2,000 dogs are registered with the town, added Cielieski.

“Now that warmer weather is coming, we can set up shop at the dog park on a Saturday morning for a few hours,” said Cielieski.