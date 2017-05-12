Police blotter for May 12

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, May 1 to Sunday, May 7:

Sebastiana L. Nauss, 51, of 29 Cedar St., New Britain, was arrested on May 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Robert R. Perugini, 48, of 3 Woodlawn Ter., Waterbury, was arrested on May 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Filiberto Hernandez-Antonio, 27, of 141 Mountainview Ave., Bristol, was arrested on May 3 and charged with second degree burglary, criminal violation of a protective order, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Bryanna Vroom, 31, of no certain address, was arrested on May 3 and charged with falsely reporting theft of a motor vehicle, second degree false statement, second degree falsely reporting an incident, interfering with an officer, illegal possession of suboxone, illegal possession of oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen J. Labonte, 37, of 88 Hotchkiss Dr., Bristol, was arrested on May 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of alprazolam (xanax), and operating under suspension.

Belle Brayfield, 37, of 50 Grand Ave., Unit 426, New Haven, was arrested on May 4 and charged with violation of probation.

Franklin J. Keefe, 32, of 108 Farmington Chase, Farmington, was arrested on May 5 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, second degree harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Robert A. Klinger, 58, of 39 Country Ln., Canton, was arrested on May 5 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, improper lane, operating under suspension, illegal possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of oxycontin, and illegal possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride.

Joseph I. Torres, 75, of 45 Duane Lane, Burlington, was arrested on May 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Dennis B. Japonis, 46, of 5 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on May 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Marcos O. Carrasquillo, 35, of 421 E. Main St., Waterbury, was arrested on May 7 and charged with second degree threatening, first degree harassment, disorderly conduct, and first degree criminal trespassing.

Jordan M. Bonilla, 21, of 143 Laurel Ct., Plainville, was arrested on May 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

Ashlee N. Maldonado, 24, of 30 Diamond Ave., Unit 25, Plainville, was arrested on May 7 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.