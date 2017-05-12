Sport Week in Review for May 12

BASEBALL

Berlin (6-7) 9, Plainville 1

Monday, May 1

At Plainville High School

Berlin 410 004 0—9 10 0

Plainville 000 010 0—1 05 1

Bristol Central (6-5) 4, Plainville 0

Wednesday, May 3

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

Plainville 000 000 0—0 3 0

Bristol Central 310 000 x—4 8 0

Plainville 8, Middletown (2-10) 0

Friday, May 5

At Middletown High School

Plainville 000 026 0—8 11 0

Middletown 000 000 0—0 01 3

Records—6-7 overall (3-4 home, 3-3 away), 4-5 in CCC South Region, 2-2 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—29th/46 teams in Class M, tied for 20th/32 teams in CCC, 4th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—2 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (7/20 games remaining):

Vs. Windsor (8-4), Monday, May 8.

At Enfield (5-5), Wednesday, May 10.

Vs. Platt (8-5), Friday, May 12.

BOYS GOLF

Lost 179-228 vs. Rocky Hill at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Wednesday, May 3.

Records—1-7 overall (1-3 home, 0-4 away), 1-7 in CCC South Region, 0-5 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings (Average)—29th/33 teams in Division III (90.575), 5th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Division III Championship—9 spots out.

UP NEXT (8/13 matches remaining):

At Platt at Hunter Golf Club in Meriden, Monday, May 8.

At Middletown at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield, Wednesday, May 10.

GIRLS GOLF

Lost 208-270 at Berlin at Timberlin Golf Club in Berlin, Tuesday, May 2.

Lost 207-232 vs. New Britain at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Thursday, May 4.

Records—0-7 overall (0-2 home, 0-5 away), 0-3 in CCC South Region, 0-6 in CCC.

Rankings (Average)—45th/51 teams in Girls Division (122.8), 5th/5 teams in CCC South Region.

Girls Division Championship—25 spots out.

UP NEXT (8/13 matches remaining):

Vs East Hartford at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Monday, May 8.

Vs. Glastonbury at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Tuesday, May 9.

At Middletown at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield, Thursday, May 11.

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Marty Roberts Invitational

At Coginchaug High School, Durham

Saturday, May 6

OVERALL TEAM RESULTS—1, Coginchaug, 85; 2, Montville, 81; 3, Old Saybrook, 60.5; 4, East Catholic, 59; 5, Waterford, 53; 6, Nonnewaug, 46; 7, Westbrook, 38; 8, Shepaug, 26; 9, Plainville, 21; 10, Holy Cross, 18; 11, Creed, 16; 12, RHAM, 14.5; 13, Old Lyme, 14; 14, Platt, 9; 15, North Branford, 7; 16, Parish Hill, 4; 17, Bacon Academy, 2; 18, Hale Ray, 1.

SELECTED RESULTS:

110m Hurdles Preliminaries (13 athletes)—9, Ben Sweezey, (21) 21.

100m Dash Finals (8 athletes)—8, Angel Wren, (11.9) 11.88.

100m Dash Preliminaries (74 athletes)—T7, Angel Wren, (11.9) 11.83; 9, Larenz Young, (12) 11.91; 15, EJ Wynkoop, (11.3) 12.1; 21, Felix La Oz, (11.8) 12.34; 41, Chad Girard, (13.5) 13.08; 56, Jacob Sargis, (15) 13.83; 67, Jordan Coleman, (15) 14.89; 72, Zach Dery, (16) 16.01.

1600m Run (64 athletes)—14, Connor McNamara, (5:03) 5:03.32; 16, Jared Demmons, (5:01) 5:04.43; 30, Cole McNamara, (5:05) 5:13.06; 39, Andrew Kane, (5:33) 5:23.35; 41, Chris Young, (5:34) 5:25.97; 44, Marcos Guitierez, (5:32) 5:29.14; 59, Dan Szymula, (5:51) 6:12.52; 63, Jason Demmons, (6:27) 6:24.25; 64, Eric Rodriguez, (7:00) 6:58.57.

400m Dash (40 athletes)—7, John Siani, (54.6) 54.32; 34, Kirk Pempeh, (1:02) 1:04.11; 40, Logan Caswell, (1:04) 1:10.36.

300m Hurdles (18 athletes)—14, Ben Sweezey, (51.4) 51.58.

800m Run (44 athletes)—22, Chris Young, (2:28) 2:23.53; 43, Kirk Pempeh, (2:50) 2:53.56; 44, Logan Caswell, (2:49) 2:55.31.

200m Dash (54 athletes)—10, John Siani, (23.7) 24.58; 16, Larenz Young, (25) 25.08; 18, Felix La Oz, (24.8) 25.47; 41, Jacob Sargis, (29) 29.33; 50, Jordan Coleman (29.9) 30.89; 53, Zach Dery, (31) 33.16.

3200m Run (16 athletes)—5, Cole McNamara, (10:45.34) 10:34.47; 6, Connor McNamara, (10:48.56) 10:37.95.

Long Jump (28 athletes)—3, Jailen Lindsey, (19’9”) 18’11.5”; 18, Angel Wren, (17’11”) 16’4.25”; 21, Alex Hernandez, (16’) 15’8”.

Shot Put (46 athletes)—17, Jason Mills, (40’) 34’; 22, Dan Wojcik, (34’) 32’3.5”.

Pole Vault (21 athletes)—3, Nick Costantini, (10’6”) 11’; 11, Brendan Quilter, (8’) 9’.

High Jump (25 athletes)—4, Samantha Lozefski, (4’8”) 4’6”.

Discus Throw (45 athletes)—10, Wyatt Rita, (110’) 95’5”; 40, Alex Wynkoop, (50’) 48’11”.

Javelin Throw (40 athletes)—5, Collin Martin, (125’) 137’5”; T15, Jason Mills, (125’) 110’9”; 25, Dan Wojcik, (90’) 94’5”; T32, Ty Pales, (85’) 73’; 37, Alex Wynkoop, (50’) 52’1”.

Records—1-1 overall (0-0 home, 1-1 away), 1-1 in CCC South Region, 1-0 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

4x100m Relay—Felix La Oz, Angel Wren, Alex Rosado, EJ Wynkoop, 46.24, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

100m Dash—Edgar Wynkoop, 11.2, 4/20 at Platt.

200m Dash—John Siani, 23.7, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 23.9, 4/20 at Platt.

Shot Put—Collin Martin, 41’5.25”, 4/8 at Bellringer Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Collin Martin, 144’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Long Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 19’9”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

High Jump—Edgar Wynkoop, 5’10”, 4/18 at Newington.

Pole Vault—Nick Costantini, 11’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

UP NEXT (4/9 meets remaining):

At Middletown, Tuesday, May 9.

Vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney High School in Meriden, Thursday, May 11.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Marty Roberts Invitational

At Coginchaug High School, Durham

Saturday, May 6

OVERALL TEAM RESULTS—1, Old Saybrook, 85; 2, Waterford, 73.333; 3, Coginchaug, 72; 4, Nonnewaug, 62; 5, Sacred Heart Academy, 51.333; 6, Westbrook, 41.333; 7, Shepaug, 28; 8, Montville, 27; 9, RHAM, 26; 10, North Branford, 19; 11, Platt, 18; 12, Plainville, 16; 13, Holy Cross, 13; 14, East Catholic, 9; 15, Old Lyme, 8; 16, Hale Ray, 6; 17, St. Bernard, 3.

SELECTED RESULTS:

100m Hurdles (25 athletes)—12, Samantha Lozefski, (18.5) 19.43; 15, Amiyah Peters, (18.5) 19.62; 24, Samantha Sirois, (21) 21.6.

100m Dash (68 athletes)—20, Elisabeth Tanguay, (14) 14.2; 29, Kara Beloin, (14) 14.74; 32, Isabella Niziolek, (14) 15.05; 44, Brianna Garcia, (15.5) 15.75; 57, Andrea Nilson, (16) 16.59; 67, Ashley Hernandez, (17) 19.49.

1600m Run (51 athletes)—20, Ebelyn Rodriguez, (6:00) 6:04.58; 32, Kayla DiTolla, (6:40) 6:28.45; 38, Emma Lopez, (6:50) 6:43.24; 47, Allie Chambrello, (7:15) 7:19.65; 48, Rachel Parsons, (7:00) 7:26.89.

400m Dash (37 athletes)—12, Amy Muller, (1:08) 1:06.45; 25, Elisabeth Tanguay, (1:10.5) 1:11.28; 27, Sarah Jusa, (1:09) 1:12.49; 37, Allie Chambrello, (1:22) 1:26.3.

300m Hurdles (30 athletes)—28, Sarah Jusa, (1:00) 1:04.74.

800m Run (42 athletes)—23, Ebelyn Rodriguez, (2:42) 2:47.3; 42, Rachel Parsons, (3:00) 3:26.2.

200m Dash (61 athletes)—23, Amy Muller, (31.9) 30.43; 30, Kara Beloin, (31.04) 31.51; 45, Isabella Niziolek, (31) 33.13; 52, Andrea Nilson, (33) 34.92; 60, Ashley Hernandez, (36) 41.37.

3200m Run (15 athletes)—15, Helena Yawin, (14:00) 15:33.34.

Long Jump (31 athletes)—22, Vanessa Xiques, (13’6”) 12’1.25”; 30, Samantha Sirois, (13’) 10’3”.

Shot Put (47 athletes)—19, Cheyenne Gregory, (28’) 25’2.5”; 20, Alexis Ludko, (25’) 24’10”; 41, Marlee Susco, (18’) 18’9.5”; 46, Grace Perrotti, (19’) 15’10”; 47, Evangeli Collado, (18’) 14’8”.

Pole Vault (18 athletes)—13, Callia Donahue, (6’) NM; 17, Paige Madigan, (6’) NM.

High Jump (23 athletes)—4, EJ Wynkoop, (5’10) 5’6”; T9, Jailen Lindsey, (5’4”) 5’2”; T11, Alex Hernandez, (5’) 5’.

Discus Throw (38 athletes)—4, Cheyenne Gregory, (78’) 88’11”; 27, Shalina Mancarella, (60’) 52’9”; 33, Sara Pierscinski, (45’) 39’9”.

Javelin Throw (39 athletes)—2, Lauren Tanner, (90’) 102’9”; 13, Shalina Mancarella, (78’) 75’6”; 21, Alexis Ludko, (75’) 55’6”; 25, Simona Barbagallo, (60’) 49’1”; 29, Lydia Weinberg, (60’) 46’8”; 32, Sara Pierscinski, (45’) 45’5”; 37, Evangeli Collado, (50’) 32’1”.

Triple Jump (21 athletes)—20, Helena Yawin, (24’6”) 25’6”; Vanessa Xiques, (25’) FOUL.

Records—2-0 overall (0-0 home, 2-0 away), 2-0 in CCC South Region, 1-0 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

Javelin Throw—Lauren Tanner, 96’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

UP NEXT (4/9 meets remaining):

At Middletown, Tuesday, May 9.

Vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney High School in Meriden, Thursday, May 11.

SOFTBALL

Lost 16-6 at Berlin (6-4), Monday, May 1.

Won 24-4 at Bloomfield (1-8), Tuesday, May 2.

Lost 14-4 vs. Bristol Central (4-8), Wednesday, May 3.

Records—3-8 overall (2-5 home, 1-3 away), 0-6 in CCC South Region, 0-3 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 34th/44 teams in Class M, 23rd/33 teams in CCC, tied for 5th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—5 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (9/20 games remaining):

At Bulkeley (2-6), Monday, May 8.

Vs. Middletown (11-1), Tuesday, May 9.

Vs. Hartford Public (1-11), Wednesday, May 10.

At Platt (4-7), Friday, May 12.

BOYS TENNIS

Bristol Eastern (5-2) 5, Plainville 2

Monday, May 1

At Bristol Eastern High School

Singles:

No. 1—Justin Trottier, BEHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2—Ridharan Abdulgdan, BEHS, def. Brandon Zheng, PHS, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3—Devon Plourde, BEHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4—Thomas Lombardi, BEHS, def. Maciej Kossuth, PHS, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1—Noah Cyr-Donavan Anderson, BEHS, def. Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, 6-1, 6-7, 10-6.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Corey Deeves-Benjamin Chiasson, BEHS, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Justin Wietrzykowski-Donovan Carey, BEHS, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

New Britain (4-3) 4, Plainville 3

Thursday, May 4

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Travis Brown, NBHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-1, 7-5.

No. 2—Branden Khongdy, NBHS, def. Brandon Zheng, PHS, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

No. 3—Ali Saleh, NBHS, def. Juan Torres, PHS, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4—Pablo Castellanos, NBHS, def. Maciej Kossuth, PHS, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, def. Roberto Estrade-Jasper Kay, NBHS, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Segan Foster-Maaz Uddin, NBHS, 6-0, 6-4.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Joshua Ortiz-Nicholas Makuch, NBHS, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Records—4-4 overall (4-2 home, 0-2 away), 0-3 in CCC South Region, 0-0 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 13th/34 teams in Class M, tied for 4th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—4 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (8/15 matches remaining):

Vs. Rocky Hill (3-6), Monday, May 8.

At Wethersfield (4-5), Tuesday, May 9.

Vs. Platt (1-8), Friday, May 12.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainville 5, Bristol Eastern (5-3) 2

Monday, May 1

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Hannah Langlais, BEHS, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Federica Castaldi, BEHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3—Amy Bhagaloo, BEHS, def. Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4—Andrea Ybanez, PHS, def. Alexis Waag, BEHS, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles:

No. 1—Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, def. Kasey Simpson-Gabriela Reymont, BEHS, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

No. 2—Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, def. Sophie Johnsky-Kelly Simpson, BEHS, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3—Hannah Charest-Elona Tanski, PHS, def. Alivia Castle-Tina Guo, 6-4, 6-2.

Plainville 6, Rockville (0-9) 1

Tuesday, May 2

At Rockville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Janet Martinelli, RHS, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Amy Nguyen, RHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3—Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, def. Annelise Sonner, RHS, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 4—Lina Pho, RHS, def. Maggie Cronkhite, PHS, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles:

No. 1—Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, def. Hebtalla Mohammed-Gabriella Storo, RHS, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2—Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, def. Martha Wiszniak-Tanya Roy, RHS, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3—Hannah Charest-Elona Tanski, PHS, def. Holly Fischer-India Ramos, RHS, 6-2, 6-3.

Plainville 7, Bulkeley-HMTCA (0-9) 0

Wednesday, May 3

At Bulkeley High School, Hartford

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Raina Desai, BHS, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Blu Htoo Taw, BHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3—Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, def. Kelly Zea, BHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4—Andrea Ybanez, PHS, def. Corrina LaPlante, BHS, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, def. Caroline Angel-Vijaya Rampertab, BHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2—Caroline St. Pierre-Hannah Charest, PHS, def. Lucero Encarnacion-Delia Wormell, BHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3—Liv Wazorko-Elona Tanski, PHS, def. Lexie Joseph-Destiny Torres, BHS, 6-1, 6-0.

Plainville 4, Maloney (3-7) 3

Thursday, May 4

At Maloney High School, Meriden

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Jalynne Nelson, MHS, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Alexis Kochanowicz, MHS, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3—Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, def. Sophia Dingle, MHS, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4—Andrea Ybanez, PHS, def. Nyah Espanol, MHS, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1—Taylor Eisenberg-Madison Papallo, MHS, def. Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 2—Olivia Crowley-Madison Clancy, MHS, def. Caroline St. Pierre-Hannah Charest, PHS, 2-6, 7-6, 10-8.

No. 3—Sydney Bednarz-Kadee Nowicky, MHS, def. Liv Wazorko-Maggie Cronkhite, PHS, 6-0, 6-2.

Records—8-1 overall (3-0 home, 5-1 away), 3-1 in CCC South Region, 1-0 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 6th/58 teams in Class S, 2nd/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class S Tournament—Qualified 5/4 at Maloney.

UP NEXT (7/16 matches remaining):

Vs. Wethersfield (5-3), Tuesday, May 9.

Vs. Middletown (3-4), Wednesday, May 10.

Vs. Platt (5-4), Thursday, May 11.

At Rocky Hill (5-3), Friday, May 12.

**PLAINVILLE SPRING RECORDS**

Regular Season:

Week 1—5-4 (5-4).

Week 2—6-7 (1-3).

Week 3—12-18 (6-11).

Week 4—19-26 (7-8).

Week 5—25-34 (6-8).

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.