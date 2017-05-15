New Britain Bees weekend update, May 15

KAJIMOTO MAKES BEES DEBUT AS NEW BRITAIN SPLITS DOUBLEHEADER

In 140 Characters or Less: Baca homers, Kajimoto debuts as Bees split twin bill with Long Island, taking the victory in the series! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: With the score tied up at 1, the Bees were forced to use 2 different relievers in the top of the 6th inning as Long Island scored 2 runs. The first run came in on an RBI groundout by Marc Krauss, and the other on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

Game 2: With the score knotted up at 0 going into the bottom of the 5th inning, the Bees would put up 2 runs 2 different ways. Michael Baca hit his first professional career home run to bring in the first run, and Jovan Rosa would bring in James Skelton for the second run.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Rafael Perez (2-1) | L: Brandon Fry (0-2) | SV: David Aardsma (4)

Game 2: W: Brian Dupra (3-0) | L: Dennis O’Grady (1-1) | SV: Joe Beimel (3)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Marc Krauss (Long Island) – 1-3, R, RBI | Mike Lee (New Britain) – 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Game 2: Michael Baca (New Britain) – 1-3, HR, first professional career home run | Delta Cleary Jr. (Long Island) – 2-3, SB

Next Game: Tuesday, May 16th, 10:35 A.M.

Tale of the Tape – Bridgeport Bluefish (13-11) vs. New Britain Bees (8-15)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jonathan Pettibone (0-0, 0.00) | Bridgeport: TBD

Promotions – It’s a Baseball in Education Day doubleheader as the Bees take on the Bluefish for the first time this season! Fans can celebrate the last of three Baseball in Education Days with not one, but two games at New Britain Stadium!

Bees Buzz: Mike Lee tied the season high mark set by Jonathan Pettibone for most strikeouts by a Bees pitcher in a single game with 6…Jamar Walton recorded his first multi-hit game of the season in game 1…Yusuke Kajimoto made his Bees debut in game 2 of the doubleheader…Michael Baca hit the first home run of his professional career in the 5th inning of game 2…With his appearance in game 2, Brandon League is 1 appearance away from 700 in his career…Jovan Rosa played in both games of the doubleheader, extending his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 163, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 186.

CROUSE GETS 600TH CAREER HIT IN 6-0 WIN

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse gets his 600th career hit as Bees toss their 1st shutout of the season, earning a 6-0 win over the Ducks! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: New Britain had a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the 6th inning. They would send 8 hitters to the plate and combine for 4 hits, 2 of them triples, to bring in 4 runs, making the lead 6-0, which they would hold on to for the rest of the game.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (2-1) | L: Matt Larkins (0-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 600th career hit | Matt Larkins (Long Island) – 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 4 K

Next Game: Saturday, May 13th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Long Island Ducks (9-13) vs. New Britain Bees (7-14)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Mike Lee (0-1, 9.64) | Long Island: Rafael Perez (1-1, 5.06)

Promotions – This season, every Saturday home game is a FIREWORKS night! Fans in attendance can enjoy a fireworks extravaganza after the game!

Bees Buzz: The Bees recorded their first shutout of the season, and their first shutout at home since August 18th of last season against Long Island…Michael Crouse got 2 hits in the game, including an RBI triple in the 6th inning, which was his 600th career hit…The Bees hit 2 triples in the game, a season high for most triples in a game. They both came in the 6th inning…The Bees are now 4-1 on the season against the Ducks…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 161, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 184.