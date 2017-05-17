Dining listings, starting May 19

SUNDAY, MAY 21

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 MONTHLY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

SOUTHINGTON

A PLATE AT THE TABLE. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fundraiser for For Goodness Sake, nonprofit serves Bristol, Plainville, Plantsville, Southington and others providing donated furniture and household goods toindividuals and families transitioning to independent living. Live music from All Washed Up, silent auction, raffles, and food from Tavern 42. Tavern 42, 42 West Main St., Plantsville. $40 per person. www.ForGoodnessSake.org