Health listings, starting May 19

FRIDAY, MAY 19

PLAINVILLE

URINARY INCONTINENCE IN WOMEN. 10 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. RSVP. 1-855-HHC-HERE.

MONDAY, MAY 22

BRISTOL

BRISTOL WELLNESS AND RESOURCE FAIR. 5 to 7 p.m. Zumba, yoga, sound meditation, LesMills Bodyvive, health and wellness vendors, mindfulness coloring activities. Featuring Kndness Rocks Project. Free reiki sessions available on a first/first serve sign up basis. Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West St., second floor, Bristol. Jillian.taylor@beaconhealthoptions.com

TUESDAY, MAY 23

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Hhcseniorservices.org

MAY 24, 31, JUNE 7

PLAINVILLE

THE CHANGING BRAIN, A CAREGIVING AFFAIR. Thursday, 6 p.m, light dinner. 6:30 to 8 p.m., program. Focusing on caregivers of people who have dementia. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, Plainville Senior Center, Plainville Public Library. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. RSVP. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

PLAINVILLE

MENTAL HEALTH 101. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m., light dinner. 7 to 8:30 p.m., program presentation. Laurel Regan, APRN, director of Behavioral Health Hartford HealthCare at Home will provide information on relevant mental health issues. Also will include information on local resources available to assist residents in New Britain, Southington, and Plainville. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register by May 30. (860) 747-5728.