Music listings, starting May 19

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

SIMPLY SWING. Part of the sixth annual Farmington Bank Community Concert Series. 7 p.m. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

BRISTOL

WE GOT RHYTHM. 1 p.m. Featuring Larry Ruhl and Ellen Iovino. Multi-instrument program of singing, tap dancing, guitar, boomba, trumpet, steel drum, music from Great American songbook. Light refreshments provided by Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free but RSVP. BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.