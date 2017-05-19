PHS staff member resigns after criminal investigation

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

After an investigation for allegations regarding “inappropriate on-campus activities,” a Plainville High School staff member recently resigned, announced Plainville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett in a letter sent to district families last Monday.

Brummett said the staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay, and steps were taken to ensure that the employee would not enter school property when her office learned about the investigation in early April through a video that was posted online. The staff member has since resigned from the district, said Brummett.

“I was made aware of a video that a student found online. The video was disturbing, so I brought the employee in the next day, and I also notified the police,” said Brummett. “The next day…I put that person on paid administrative leave. Within a few weeks after that, the person resigned.”

Plainville police and school officials could not disclose the identity of the staff member or any further details about the allegations, as the case was still active and no arrests were made as of last Wednesday.

Brummett told families in the letter that “state and local authorities are investigating this matter and district officials are cooperating fully with the investigation.” She also encouraged community members with any information or concerns regarding this matter to contact her office at (860) 793-3210, ext. 202.

“We’ve taken steps to interview any students, and there have been no concerns that anything involved our students,” said Brummett. “At this point, we’re just letting the process play out.”