Police blotter for May 19

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14:
- Jason Jackson, 43, of 31 Addison St., Unit 43, Bristol, was arrested on May 8 and charged with violation of probation.
- Spencer J. Roy, 23, of 25 Forest St., Plainville, was arrested on May 9 and charged with four counts of second degree sexual assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of second degree false statement.
- Israel Rosario, 45, of 153 Middletown Rd., Kensington, was arrested on May 10 and charged with illegal possession of cocaine.
- Amber D. Summers, 29, of 7522 Wiles Rd., Coral Springs, Fla., was arrested on May 13 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Luis A. Morales, 31, of 490 Park St., W5, Hartford, was arrested on May 13 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, and operating under suspension.
- Kayla R. Deal, 27, of 79 Beths Ave., Unit 86, Bristol, was arrested on May 14 and charged with risk of injury to a minor.
- Robert J. Tiso, 21, of 7 Bergen Ln., Wolcott, was arrested on May 14 and charged with simple trespassing.
- Jeremey D. Rinaldi, 21, of 20 Long Swamp Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on May 14 and charged with simple trespassing.
- Thomasina L. Davis, 37, of 120 Woodtick Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on May 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Amber D. Summers, 29, of 7522 Wiles Rd., Coral Springs, Fla., was arrested on May 14 and charged as a fugitive from justice.