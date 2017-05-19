Police blotter for May 19

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14:

Jason Jackson, 43, of 31 Addison St., Unit 43, Bristol, was arrested on May 8 and charged with violation of probation.

Spencer J. Roy, 23, of 25 Forest St., Plainville, was arrested on May 9 and charged with four counts of second degree sexual assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of second degree false statement.

Israel Rosario, 45, of 153 Middletown Rd., Kensington, was arrested on May 10 and charged with illegal possession of cocaine.

Amber D. Summers, 29, of 7522 Wiles Rd., Coral Springs, Fla., was arrested on May 13 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Luis A. Morales, 31, of 490 Park St., W5, Hartford, was arrested on May 13 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, and operating under suspension.

Kayla R. Deal, 27, of 79 Beths Ave., Unit 86, Bristol, was arrested on May 14 and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Robert J. Tiso, 21, of 7 Bergen Ln., Wolcott, was arrested on May 14 and charged with simple trespassing.

Jeremey D. Rinaldi, 21, of 20 Long Swamp Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on May 14 and charged with simple trespassing.

Thomasina L. Davis, 37, of 120 Woodtick Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on May 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Amber D. Summers, 29, of 7522 Wiles Rd., Coral Springs, Fla., was arrested on May 14 and charged as a fugitive from justice.