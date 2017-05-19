Sport Week in Review for May 19

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

BASEBALL

Windsor (11-4) 6, Plainville 1

Monday, May 8

At Plainville High School

Windsor 011 010 3—6 11 1

Plainville 001 000 0—1 04 2

Enfield (8-6) 3, Plainville 0

Wednesday, May 10

At Enfield High School

Plainville 000 000 0—0 3 1

Enfield 000 300 x—3 7 0

Platt (10-6) 11, Plainville 1

Friday, May 12

At Plainville High School

Platt 020 216 0—11 14 1

Plainville 000 001 0—01 06 1

Records—6-10 overall (3-6 home, 3-4 away), 4-6 in CCC South Region, 2-3 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—T34th/46 teams in Class M, 24th/32 teams in CCC, 4th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—2 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (4/20 games remaining):

Vs. Farmington (4-10), Monday, May 15.

Vs. Wethersfield (11-3), Wednesday, May 17.

Vs. New Britain (10-5), Friday, May 19.

BOYS GOLF

Lost 168-212 at Platt (36.156) at Hunter Golf Club in Meriden, Monday, May 8.

Lost 182-225 at Middletown (47.2) at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield, Wednesday, May 10.

Records—1-9 overall (1-3 home, 0-6 away), 1-9 in CCC South Region, 0-7 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings (Average Course Rating)—29th/33 teams in Division III (88.28), 5th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Division III Championship—9 spots out.

UP NEXT (6/13 matches remaining):

Vs. Wethersfield (13.6, 1st in Division II) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Monday, May 15.

Vs. Bristol Central (65.167) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Wednesday, May 17.

GIRLS GOLF

Lost 255-267 vs. East Hartford (124.02) at Hawk’s Country Club in Southington, Monday, May 8.

Lost 180-265 vs. Glastonbury (47.4) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Tuesday, May 9.

Lost 251-286 at Middletown (77.7) at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield, Thursday, May 11.

Records—0-10 overall (0-4 home, 0-6 away), 0-4 in CCC South Region, 0-9 in CCC.

Rankings (Average)—48th/51 teams in Girls Division (128.444), 5th/5 teams in CCC South Region.

Girls Division Championship—28 spots out.

UP NEXT (5/13 matches remaining):

Vs. Newington (66.022) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Tuesday, May 16.

At New Britain (85.6) at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain, Thursday, May 18.

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Lost 113-37 at Middletown, Tuesday, May 9.

Won 86-61 vs. Maloney (at Maloney High School, Meriden), Thursday, May 11.

Lost 92-61 vs. Rocky Hill (at Maloney High School, Meriden), Thursday, May 11.

Records—2-3 overall (0-0 home, 2-3 away), 2-3 in CCC South Region, 2-2 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

4x100m Relay—46.24, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

100m Dash—Edgar Wynkoop, 11.2, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 11.5, 5/9 at Middletown; Larenz Young, 11.6, 5/9 at Middletown.

200m Dash—John Siani, 23.7, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 23.9, 4/20 at Platt.

3200m Run—Cole McNamara, 10:34.47, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational; Connor McNamara, 10:37.95, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational.

Shot Put—Collin Martin, 41’5.25”, 4/8 at Bellringer Invitational.

Discus Throw—Collin Martin, 121’7”, 5/11 vs. Maloney, Rocky Hill at Maloney.

Javelin Throw—Collin Martin, 144’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Long Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 19’9”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational; Angel Wren, 19’, 5/9 at Middletown.

High Jump—Edgar Wynkoop, 5’10”, 4/18 at Newington.

Pole Vault—Nicholas Costantini, 11’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Triple Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 39’3”, 5/11 vs. Maloney, Rocky Hill at Maloney.

UP NEXT (1/9 meet remaining):

At Berlin, Tuesday, May 16.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Lost 113-34 at Middletown, Tuesday, May 9.

Lost 98-46 vs. Maloney (at Maloney High School, Meriden), Thursday, May 11.

Lost 88-57 vs. Rocky Hill (at Maloney High School, Meriden), Thursday, May 11.

Records—2-3 overall (0-0 home, 2-3 away), 2-3 in CCC South Region, 1-3 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

100m Dash—Hannah Zelasko, 13.3, 4/18 at Newington.

200m Dash—Hannah Zelasko, 27.8, 5/11 vs. Maloney, Rocky Hill at Maloney.

300m Hurdles—Amiyah Peters, 52.9, 5/11 vs. Maloney, Rocky Hill at Maloney.

400m Dash—Amy Muller, 64.0, 5/11 vs. Maloney, Rocky Hill at Maloney.

1600m Run—Ebelyn Rodriguez, 5:50.0, 5/9 at Middletown.

Discus Throw—Cheyenne Gregory, 88’11”, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Lauren Tanner, 102’9”, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational.

UP NEXT (1/9 meet remaining):

At Berlin, Tuesday, May 16.

SOFTBALL

Won 20-2 at Bulkeley (3-9), Monday, May 8.

Lost 18-0 vs. Middletown (15-1), Tuesday, May 9.

Won 18-0 (5) vs. Hartford Public (1-14), Wednesday, May 10.

Lost 9-3 at Platt (6-9), Friday, May 12.

Records—5-10 overall (3-6 home, 2-4 away), 0-8 in CCC South Region, 0-5 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 33rd/44 teams in Class M, 21st/33 teams in CCC, 6th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—3 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (5/20 games remaining):

Vs. East Hartford (4-12), Monday, May 15.

At Wethersfield (5-8), Wednesday, May 17.

At New Britain (9-6), Friday, May 19.

BOYS TENNIS

Plainville 4, Rocky Hill (4-8) 3

Monday, May 8

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Arian Gokhale, RHHS, forfeit.

No. 2—Brandon Zheng, PHS, def. Pavan Adapa, RHHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3—Nikhileshwar Anaparthi, RHHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 4—Pulkit Nagpal, RHHS, def. Maciej Kossuth, PHS, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, def. James Pitchell-Luke Brennan, RHHS, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Matthew Durkin-Tyler Hussey, RHHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Tomasz Cichon-Ayush Patel, RHHS, 7-5, 6-3.

Wethersfield (7-5) 5, Plainville 2

Tuesday, May 9

At Wethersfield High School

Singles:

No. 1—Grant Anderson, WHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2—Jared Hill, WHS, def. Brandon Zheng, PHS, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3—Liam Harrington, WHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 4—Michael Manousos, WHS, def. Juan Torres, PHS, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1—Nathaniel Sommers-Samuel Reichelt, WHS, def. Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Alexander Jones-Jacob Schlapfer, WHS, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Thomas Dowd-Anthony Ky, WHS, 6-2, 6-2.

Plainville 7, Platt (1-11) 0

At Plainville High School

No. 1—Brandon Mello, Plai., def. Mattias Azana-Villegas, Platt, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2—Brandon Zheng, Plai., def. Mahmoud Hassan, Platt, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3—Maciej Kossuth, Plai., def. Michael Adu, Platt, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4—Tyler Oakes, Plai., forfeit.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, Plai., def. Nelson Romero, Platt, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, Plai., forfeit.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, Plai., forfeit.

Records—6-5 overall (6-2 home, 0-3 away), 2-4 in CCC South Region, 2-0 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—13th/34 teams in Class M, 4th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—2 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (5/15 matches remaining):

At Bristol Central (2-6), Monday, May 15.

At Hall (10-3), Wednesday, May 17.

Vs. Berlin (9-4), Friday, May 19.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wethersfield (10-3) 5, Plainville 2

Tuesday, May 9

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Megan Lauzon, WHS, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Emma Rocheleau, WHS, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.

No. 3—Paige Contenta, WHS, def. Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4—Sofia Giarratana, WHS, def. Andrea Ybanez, PHS, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles:

No. 1—Chloe Troy-Kendall Cathcart, WHS, def. Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2—Haley Whelchel-Lily Gaunt, WHS, def. Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

No. 3—Heather Mayo-Amanda Gilbert, WHS, def. Hannah Charest-Elona Tanski, PHS, 6-2, 7-5.

Middletown (4-6) 4, Plainville 3

Wednesday, May 10

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Gabrielle Lanza, MHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Whitney Andrew, MHS, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3—Sarah Huston, MHS, def. Andrea Ybanez, PHS, 7-5, 6-4.

No. 4—Talya Eriksen, MHS, def. Maggie Cronkhite, PHS, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1—Kim Chambers-Lisa Tipton, MHS, def. Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

No. 2—Jessica Hart-Mariah Monroe, MHS, def. Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3—Hannah Charest-Elona Tanski, PHS, def. Sierra Alston-N/A, MHS, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Plainville 5, Platt (5-8) 2

Thursday, May 11

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, Plai., def. Juliann Pelligrino, Platt, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, Plai., def. Ava Misner, Platt, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 3—Julia Misner, Platt, def. Kelly Tuczapski, Plai., 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

No. 4—Andrea Ybanez, Plai., def. Gissel Rodriguez, Platt, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Caroline St. Pierre, Plai., def. Callie Lattman-Emily Wozniak, Platt, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2—Brianna Chaparro-Rheanna Hastings, Platt, def. Hannah Charest-Anna Stehle, Plai., 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3—Elona Tanski-Samantha Conte, Plai., def. Estefania Guaman-Katherine Aceves, Platt, 6-4, 6-2.

Rocky Hill (8-4) 6, Plainville 1

Friday, May 12

At Rocky Hill High School

Singles:

No. 1—Reva Shah, RHHS, forfeit.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Rachel Calcagni, RHHS, 6-3, 6-0.

No. 3—Melanie Holmes, RHHS, def. Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 4—Nicole Chamberland, RHHS, def. Andrea Ybanez, PHS, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1—Urja Desai-Alicia Dabek, RHHS, def. Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Caroline St. Pierre, PHS, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

No. 2—Brooke Chao-Marisa Anderson, RHHS, def. Samantha Conte-Anna Stehle, PHS, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3—Alexandra Fishberg-Katrina Granovskiy, RHHS, forfeit.

Records—9-4 overall (4-2 home, 5-2 away), 4-4 in CCC South Region, 2-2 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—18th/58 teams in Class S, 3rd/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class S Tournament—Qualified 5/4 at Maloney.

UP NEXT (3/16 matches remaining):

Vs. Bristol Central (6-4), Monday, May 15.

Vs. East Catholic (9-2), Wednesday, May 17.

At Berlin (7-5), Friday, May 19.

**PLAINVILLE SPRING RECORDS**

Regular Season:

Week 1—5-4 (5-4).

Week 2—6-7 (1-3).

Week 3—12-18 (6-11).

Week 4—19-26 (7-8).

Week 5—25-34 (6-8).

Week 6—31-53 (6-19).

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.