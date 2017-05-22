Petit joins GOP in presenting no tax increase state budget

HARTFORD- State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) joined his House Republican colleagues last Tuesday to issue their revised no-tax-increase budget for 2018-19 that eliminates the projected $5 billion budget deficit, increases school funding for all towns, reduces the corporate surcharge and mitigates municipal aid losses by reallocating funds, according to a Republican press release.

“I heard over and over again while speaking to people in the 22nd District, ‘we have a spending problem, not a revenue problem-please rein in spending and no new tax increases.’ The ‘decrease’ in bonding actually brings us back to the levels we were at prior to the huge run up in bonding over the past six years. We need to bond appropriately and attend to our recent decreased ratings by the three major agencies. There is pain for all in this budget but it is an honest first step in getting CT back in the right path to a stable and growing economy,” said Petit in the press release.

In this current proposal, the news release said, Republicans revert back to the former Education Cost Sharing formula, while also adding $20 million to the distribution. In addition, the proposal establishes a $90 million grant in order to ensure that no municipality loses aid compared to the current fiscal year.

Other structural changes include:

Implements a strict Constitutional Spending Cap

Reduces bond issuance cap from $2 billion to $1.3 billion for each fiscal year

Ensures municipalities are held harmless

Establishes a wage freeze for state employees, but no layoffs

Republicans now join Democrats and Gov. Malloy at the negotiating table to come up with a final budget plan that can pass both the House and Senate.

For more information on the House Republican budget proposal, please visitwww.cthousegop.com/budget.