Farmers Market plans June 30 opening

The sixth season of the Farmers Market of Plainville is about to start. On Friday, June 30, the market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m., and will continue every Friday throughout the summer until Sept. 15. Located in front of the Plainville High School on Route 10, the Farmers Market of Plainville will offer locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats and eggs, plus hand-crafted natural soaps, fresh bread, and sandwiches.

The new vendor this year, Skyscraper Sandwich Truck, will be offering sandwiches and fresh salads plus there will be a number of other surprise vendors appearing on select Fridays throughout the season. The Farmers Market of Plainville will feature the following vendors in 2017:

Ridge Runner Soap Co. – Ridge Runner Soap Co. produces high quality, all natural, handmade skin products with carefully selected ingredients. They offer several lines of skincare products to meet a variety of tastes and needs.

Eaglewood Farms – Located in Barkhamsted, Conn., Eaglewood Farms will be selling beef and pork at the market from local herds grown using sustainable methods, plus free-range eggs.

George Hall Farm – George Hall Farm, located in Simsbury, Conn., will be offering a diverse selection of fresh, organic and naturally grown seasonal produce, including spinach, kale, beets, broccoli, greens, garlic, peppers, herbs, and more.

Killam & Bassette Farmstead – From South Glastonbury, Killam & Bassette will be featuring fresh, high-quality produce, such as blueberries, raspberries, eggplant, squash, greens, and corn, and homemade jams and relishes.

Skyscraper Sandwich Truck – A brand new local food truck, Skyscraper Sandwich Truck will offer fresh specialty sandwiches and salads, for patrons who want to grab a complete meal while they’re stocking up on their weekly produce.

Lena Pietri, Market Master, in a press release, said she is excited about this year’s market. “We’ve really gotten into a groove with the market. I see many regular customers every week who love being able to get fresh, locally-grown food, and each week there are new people just discovering the market. The farmer’s market is one more thing that makes Plainville a special community and great place to live.”

Local organizations that would like to promote themselves are encouraged to participate in the market. To reserve a week to set up a table at the market, organizations should contact Lena Pietri at farmersmarketplv@gmail.com. The market is also looking for volunteers.

The market will be held in front of Plainville High School, facing East Street (Route 10), and shoppers will park in the parking lot in front of Plainville High School or on Robert Holcomb Way. There will be no parking on Route 10.

Follow the Farmers Market of Plainville on Facebook to get updates on the market each week. Find them at www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketOfPlainville.