MAY 26-JUNE 17

OTHER

‘JULIUS CAESAR.’ Performed by A Hole In the Wall Theatre. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday matinee on June 4 at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2 is Pay What You Can Night. A Hole in the Wall, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20, general admission. $15 for students with ID and seniors. (860) 229-3049. hitw.org.