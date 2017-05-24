Senior listings, starting May 26

JUNE 5, 12

PLAINVILLE

QUESTIONS FOR A SOCIAL WORKER. Mondays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Have questions answered about Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Part D, Medicare Savings Program, Housing Options, Alzheimer’s Help, Caregiving, Homecare, etc. No registration necessary for these one-on-one meetings. Open to Plainville Senior Center members who are residents of Plainville. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

PLAINVILLE

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR. 10:30 a.m. Meeting conducted by Wayne Rioux, a veterans’ liaison for Hartford HealthCare at Home. For all veterans over 60 and their spouses. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Refreshments. Register. (860) 747-5728.