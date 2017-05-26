Manager recommends pausing on new mill rate

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

As negotiation continues in the state budget process, Town Manager Robert Lee recommended that the Town Council wait before setting the mill rate.

During a meeting last Monday, Lee recommended to the council that they wait to set the mill rate until either state officials finalize their budget or when the 2017 Legislative Session ends on June 7—“whichever comes first.”

“That should still leave enough time for the tax bills to be prepared and ready for mailing by July 1,” said Lee.

Several factors played into Lee’s recommendation, including the uncertainty of how much funding Plainville will receive for education and other municipal grants. Last Monday, Governor Dannel Malloy released a revised two-year budget that reduces an additional $362 million municipal aid in the first year, according to the Associated Press.

Under Malloy’s new $39.2 billion budget proposal, municipalities would no longer receive funds from the state’s share of slot machine revenue from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino, and the Education Cost Sharing grant, the largest state grant for public schools, would be redistributed, as reported by the AP.

“If approved as proposed, the impact to Plainville’s mill rate would be significant,” said Lee.

Lee also noted the possibility of the town’s contribution to the Teacher’s Retirement Fund—a part of Malloy’s proposal that has not received much support from legislators.

If state lawmakers approve Malloy’s proposal, Plainville could end up contributing $1,927,428 in FY 18 to the Teacher’s Retirement Fund.

“While there does not seem to be much support for the governor’s proposal to have municipalities pay a portion of the Teacher’s Retirement Fund, the legislature has not yet fully eliminated this possibility,” said Lee.

Lee also mentioned the current legislation that mandates a reduction in the motor vehicle mill rate cap from 37 mills to 32 mills. However, said Lee, several key legislative leaders indicated they believe this will change, and the motor vehicle mill rate will not be reduced.

“Because Plainville’s mill rate will be above 32 mills, this decision will need to be known to the Town Council before setting the mill rate,” said Lee.

During the meeting, Plainville resident John Kisluk disagreed with the town manager’s recommendation to delay setting the mill rate.

Kisluk said waiting to set the mill rate violates a part of the town charter that states that the council must set the mill rate by June 1.

“When the people came to vote on their budget, you gave them a figure they voted on,” Kisluk told the council. “I feel you’re obligated to approve that mill rate.”

Later in the meeting, Lee said town officials are aware of a state Supreme Court decision that gives municipalities flexibility regarding dates in their town charter requirements under various circumstances.

“The Supreme Court has decided that in particular circumstances…the towns can have the ability to make some adjustments and go beyond the charter,” said Lee, adding that the Council is aware of that court decision. “We’re standing in concert with existing law.”

Lee added the mill rate discussed during the budget process was an estimate.

“We made it very clear during the budget process that what people vote on is the expenditure increase,” said Lee. “Especially given this year, the mill rate that was talked about was an estimate, and was really going to be dependent on the revenues that were received at the state level.”

“I’m not certainly a proponent of putting a number into a budget that’s going to increase taxes when it may not be necessary right now,” added Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese. “It’s difficult. We’re doing the best we can with the information we have at this point in time. Before any final decision is made, there will be conversation about it—it won’t be done in secret. People will know what it is, why we’re doing what we’re doing.”