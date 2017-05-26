Plainville to remember on Monday

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The downtown area will be a sea of red, white, and blue on Monday, May 29 as Plainville holds annual Memorial Day activities to honor those who sacrificed their lives for their country. While locals can look forward to traditional Memorial Day events that have occurred for more than a century, a new feature will be added at Veteran’s Memorial Park following the parade.

Parade committee chair Scott Saunders said that the Monday’s three major events to honor and remember the fallen heroes will be very moving.

Members of the V.F.W. and American Legion kick off the day at 6:30 a.m. by migrating to all three cemeteries to hold a service. At 9 a.m., the annual parade will begin on Broad Street and conclude at Veteran’s Park on the corner of Whiting and Maple Streets. The parade is expected to end around 10:30 a.m.

After locals enjoy the parade, they are invited to Veteran’s Park for a special ceremony. Before wreaths are laid at the park’s long-standing monuments, officials will unveil the Gold Star Mothers and Families monument, the newest memorial on site.

“The whole concept of Gold Star is to honor families left behind by loved ones in war,” Saunders said. Gold Star memorials began just for mothers who lost their children from wars, but now they include families that lost one of their own.

A granite monument honoring the Plainville Gold Star families now stands in Veteran’s Park and will be officially unveiled on Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony where Gold Star family members will be recognized. Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, State Senator Henri Martin, and State Rep. Dr. Bill Petit will also be in attendance to make speeches.

Among the Gold Star families is Sue Chase, who lost her brother in the Vietnam War. “She wants to make sure no one forgets the veterans,” Saunders said. “She has been such a strong supporter.”

The committee selected Chase as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade after she was nominated by both the V.F.W. and the American Legion.

“I thought it was very fitting,” Saunders said. “She was an integral part of putting this together.”

Following the Gold Star unveiling, a traditional solemn ceremony where people say a prayer to those who gave their lives will occur. The wreaths will be placed at each of the war memorials and a bag pipe player will perform songs like “Amazing Grace.”

Saunders said the service is to remember those who are deceased, while the Gold Star is to honor the living.

“We’re trying to make them distinct events,” he said.

The ceremony at Veterans Park will be held rain or shine. If thunder or lightning occurs, it will be delayed, but the event will take place on Monday. Any new organizations interested in marching in the parade can contact Scott Saunders at (860) 573-6966.