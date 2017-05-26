Police blotter for May 26

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Sunday, May 14 to Sunday, May 21:

William Vermette, 18, of 255 E. Main St., Bristol, was arrested on May 14 and charged with illegal possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Damian Savage, 19, of 962 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington, was arrested on May 14 and charged with illegal possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Eric M. Baba, 37, of 85 Northampton Lane, Plainville, was arrested on May 15 and charged with second degree strangulation, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Kristopher St. Pierre, 35, of 111 Shawn Dr., Unit I21, Bristol, was arrested on May 15 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Michelle Violette, 43, of 43 Ledge Rd., Plainville, was arrested on May 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Alexa Lochner, 19, of 18 Blueberry Lane, Canton, was arrested on May 15 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility (physical injury), and making an improper turn.

John C. Figueroa, 25, of 400 New Britain Ave, Unit 307, Plainville, was arrested on May 16 and charged with second degree strangulation, second degree unlawful restraint, third degree assault, and second degree breach of peace.

Abimael Ruiz, 18, of 6 Talcott St., Unit 2, New Britain, was arrested on May 16 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Tatyana A. Vargas, 18, of 82 Wilcox St., Unit 2, New Britain, was arrested on May 16 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Laurie S. Reilly, 57, of 45 Maple St., Unit 69, Plainville, was arrested on May 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Edwin Ortiz, 31, of 83 Alexander Rd., New Britain, was arrested on May 18 and charged with two counts of second degree breach of peace. In a second incident, he was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Melissa L. Zommer, 25, of 16A Johnson Ave., Plainville, was arrested on May 20 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Danielle J. Wells, 30, of 63 East St., Plainville, was arrested on May 21 and charged with violation of probation.

Timothy M. Peasley, 20, of 53 Overlook Ave., Bristol, was arrested on May 21 and charged with failure to respond to a violation.

Jill M. Mallia, 38, of 15 Crown St., Plainville, was arrested on May 21 and charged with two separate incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Whitney D. Delgado, 29, of 240 Linwood St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on May 21 and charged with leaving a child in a motor vehicle at a public place.

CORRECTION—The wrong address was listed for Spencer J. Roy, 23, who was arrested on May 9 and charged with four counts of second degree sexual assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of second degree false statement. His correct address is 25 Forest St., Plainville.