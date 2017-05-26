Sport Week in Review for May 26

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

BASEBALL

Plainville 12, Farmington (4-13) 4

Monday, May 15

At Plainville High School

Farmington 101 020 0—04 08 1

Plainville 040 503 x—12 10 1

Wethersfield (13-4) 12, Plainville 9

Wednesday, May 17

At Plainville High School

Wethersfield 050 410 2—12 13 3

Plainville 250 200 0—09 13 2

New Britain (13-5) 4, Plainville 2

Friday, May 19

At Plainville High School

New Britain 100 000 000 3—4 10 4

Plainville 010 000 000 1—2 10 3

Records—7-12 overall (4-8 home, 3-4 away), 4-8 in CCC South Region, 2-3 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—35th/46 teams in Class M, 25th/32 teams in CCC, 4th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—1 more win to qualify.

UP NEXT (1/20 games remaining):

At Berlin (11-8), Monday, May 22.

BOYS GOLF

Lost 153-217 vs. Wethersfield (13.2) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Monday, May 15.

Lost 196-219 vs. Bristol Central (63.867) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Wednesday, May 17.

Records—1-11 overall (1-5 home, 0-6 away), 1-11 in CCC South Region, 0-7 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings (Average Course Rating)—28th/33 teams in Division III (82.84), 5th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Division III Championship—8 spots out.

UP NEXT (4/13 matches remaining):

Vs. Maloney (64.94) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Monday, May 22.

Vs. Bristol Central (63.867)/Terryville (73.725) at Pequabuck Golf Club in Terryville, Tuesday, May 23.

Vs. New Britain (75.4) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Wednesday, May 24.

GIRLS GOLF

Lost 202-261 vs. Newington (63.7) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Tuesday, May 16.

Lost 208-297 at New Britain (81.0) at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain, Thursday, May 18.

Records—0-12 overall (0-5 home, 0-7 away), 0-6 in CCC South Region, 0-11 in CCC.

Rankings (Average)—49th/51 teams in Girls Division (128.98), 5th/5 teams in CCC South Region.

Girls Division Championship—29 spots out.

UP NEXT (3/13 matches remaining):

Vs. Manchester (82.42) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Tuesday, May 23.

At Wethersfield (77.04) at Wethersfield Country Club, Wednesday, May 24.

Vs. Berlin (67.32) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Thursday, May 25.

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Lost 77-73 at Berlin, Tuesday, May 16.

Records—2-4 overall (0-0 home, 2-4 away), 2-4 in CCC South Region, 2-3 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

4x100m Relay—46.24, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

100m Dash—Edgar Wynkoop, 11.2, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 11.38 (1st improved), 5/18 at Central Connecticut Freshman-Sophomore Championships; Larenz Young, 11.6, 5/9 at Middletown.

200m Dash—John Siani, 23.7, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 23.9, 4/20 at Platt.

3200m Run—Cole McNamara, 10:34.47, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational; Connor McNamara, 10:37.95, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational.

Shot Put—Collin Martin, 41’5.25”, 4/8 at Bellringer Invitational.

Discus Throw—Collin Martin, 121’7”, 5/11 vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney.

Javelin Throw—Collin Martin, 144’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Long Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 19’9”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational; Angel Wren, 19’, 5/9 at Middletown.

High Jump—Edgar Wynkoop, 5’10”, 4/18 at Newington.

Pole Vault—Nicholas Costantini, 11’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Triple Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 39’3”, 5/11 vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney.

UP NEXT:

At CCC South Championship (Veterans Stadium at Willowbrook Park, New Britain), Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Lost 85-56 at Berlin, Tuesday, May 16.

Records—2-4 overall (0-0 home, 2-4 away), 2-4 in CCC South Region, 1-4 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

100m Dash—Hannah Zelasko, 13.3, 4/18 at Newington.

200m Dash—Hannah Zelasko, 27.8, 5/11 vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney.

300m Hurdles—Amiyah Peters, 52.9, 5/11 vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney.

400m Dash—Amy Muller, 64.0, 5/11 vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney.

1600m Run—Ebelyn Rodriguez, 5:45.0 (1st improved), 5/16 at Berlin.

Discus Throw—Cheyenne Gregory, 88’11”, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Lauren Tanner, 102’9”, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational.

High Jump—Samantha Lozefski, 4’8”, 5/16 at Berlin.

UP NEXT:

At CCC South Championship (Veterans Stadium at Willowbrook Park, New Britain), Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lost 17-1 vs. East Hartford (6-13), Monday, May 15.

Lost 6-5 at Wethersfield (6-11), Wednesday, May 17.

Lost 6-0 at New Britain (11-7), Friday, May 19.

Records—5-13 overall (3-7 home, 2-6 away), 0-10 in CCC South Region, 0-5 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 37th/44 teams in Class M, 27th/33 teams in CCC, 6th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—Out of contention 5/19 at New Britain.

UP NEXT (2/20 games remaining):

Vs. Berlin (10-7), Monday, May 22.

Vs. Old Saybrook (7-12), Tuesday, May 23.

BOYS TENNIS

Bristol Central (3-8) 4, Plainville 3

Monday, May 15

At Bristol Central High School

Singles:

No. 1—Colin Savino, BCHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2—Brandon Zheng, PHS, def. Nathan Pileski, BCHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3—Maciej Kossuth, PHS, def. Kyle Tran, BCHS, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4—Mark Krawiec, BCHS, def. Juan Torres, PHS, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—Michael Kaminski-Alex Bernier, BCHS, def. Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Tommy Vongsamany-Max Naranjo, BCHS, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3—David Gao-Paul Kjornrattanawanich, BCHS, def. RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, 6-4, 1-6, 10-2.

Hall (12-4) 7, Plainville 0

Wednesday, May 17

At Hall High School, West Hartford

Singles:

No. 1—Bryce Della Bianca, HHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2—Evan Weinstock, HHS, def. Brandon Zheng, PHS, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3—Rithik Rayi, HHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4—Henry Glucksman, HHS, def. Tyler Oakes, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—William Carpenter-Adam Glassman, HHS, def. Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2—Gabriel Santos Rashidi-Nathan Graber-Lipperman, HHS, def. Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3—Noah Sobel-Pressman-Cameron Tripp, HHS, def. RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, 6-1, 6-0.

Berlin (12-6) 4, Plainville 3

Friday, May 19

At Plainville High School

No. 1—Jonathon Trevethan, BHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2—Nick Halkias, BHS, def. Brandon Zheng, PHS, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3—Thomas Fijalkowski, BHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 4—Maciej Kossuth, PHS, def. Justin Chyra, BHS, 6-2, 10-4.

Doubles:

No. 1—Justin Kemmling-Benjamin Kennure, BHS, def. Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Jay Adams-Evan Hilbie, BHS, 7-5, 7-6 (12).

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Nathan Comstock-Quinlan Burns, BHS, 6-4, 6-2.

Records—6-8 overall (6-3 home, 0-5 away), 2-6 in CCC South Region, 2-1 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 20th/34 teams in Class M, 4th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—2 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (2/15 matches remaining):

Vs. Newington (6-8), Monday, May 22.

Vs. Middletown (7-6), Tuesday, May 23.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainville 4, Bristol Central (7-6) 3

Monday, May 15

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Ava Gorneault, BCHS, def. Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, 7-5, 6-4.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Emily McAllister, BCHS, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

No. 3—Abigail Goralski, BCHS, def. Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4—Abigail Gorneault, BCHS, def. Andrea Ybanez, PHS, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1—Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, def. Alexandra Goralski-Taylor Soucy, BCHS, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2—Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, def. Emilie Dube-Amanda Warner, BCHS, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 3—Hannah Charest-Elona Tanski, PHS, def. Mersadez Chaleman-Kathryn Ross, BCHS, 6-0, 6-1.

East Catholic (10-4) 4, Plainville 3

Wednesday, May 17

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Madison Blazejowski, ECHS, 5-0 (retired in 1st set).

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Caroline Dorman, ECHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3—Brittany Leonard, ECHS, def. Andrea Ybanez, PHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 4—Kaeleigh Fitzpatrick, ECHS, def. Liv Wazorko, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—Samantha Meyer-Debbie Jeong, ECHS, def. Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

No. 2—Jillian Ferrigno-Megan Gager, ECHS, def. Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

No. 3—Hannah Charest-Elona Tanski, PHS, def. Evelyn Johnson-Sarah Bannon, 7-5, 6-1.

Berlin (10-6) 4, Plainville 3

Friday, May 19

At Berlin High School

Singles:

No. 1—Jasmine Nappi, BHS, def. Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Ashley Bryant, BHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3—Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, def. Jessica Weber, BHS, 6-2, (retired after 1st set).

No. 4—Andrea Ybanez, PHS, def. Audrey Feldman, BHS, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles:

No. 1—Alyssa Mayer-Caylie Whiteside, BHS, def. Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Angela Zheng, PHS, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2—Maegan Varley-Bridget Fox, BHS, def. Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3—Kelly Sparmer-Makayla Miano, BHS, def. Elona Tanski-Hannah Charest, PHS, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Records—10-6 overall (5-3 home, 5-3 away), 5-5 in CCC South Region, 2-3 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 22nd/58 teams in Class S, 3rd/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class S Tournament—Qualified 5/4 at Maloney.

UP NEXT:

Class S Tournament—Pairings are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Friday, May 26.

Tourney Dates:

State Tournaments—Qualifying Round and 1st Round, 5/27; Quarterfinals, 5/30; Semifinals, 5/31; Finals, 6/1

State Open—Early Rounds, 6/3; Round of 16 and Quarterfinals, 6/5; Semifinals, 6/6; Finals, 6/7.

**PLAINVILLE SPRING RECORDS**

Regular Season:

Week 1—5-4 (5-4).

Week 2—6-7 (1-3).

Week 3—12-18 (6-11).

Week 4—19-26 (7-8).

Week 5—25-34 (6-8).

Week 6—31-53 (6-19).

Week 7—33-64 (2-16).

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.