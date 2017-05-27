Memorial Day details

The Plainville community will once again honor and remember veterans on Monday, May 29, with the annual Memorial Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Broad Street and ends at Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Maple and Whiting Streets.

Immediately following the parade (approximately 10:30 a.m.), the V.F.W. and American Legion gather at Veterans Memorial Park for a ceremony to acknowledge all those who gave their lives while serving their country.

This year during the ceremony, the Gold Star Committee, Memorial Day Parade Committee and the Town of Plainville will be dedicating and unveiling a Gold Star Memorial Monument honoring those “who suffered the loss of a loved one who gave their life in the line of duty for America.”

U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty will be participating in the parade and will be the guest speaker at the dedication ceremony.

The public is encouraged to attend the parade and the ceremony at Veterans Park. The 10:30 a.m. ceremony at Veterans Park will take place rain or shine.